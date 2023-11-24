The Saint Mary's Gaels (2-0) will face the Davidson Wildcats (1-0) at 4:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN+.

Davidson vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Game Information

Davidson Top Players (2022-23)

Foster Loyer: 16.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

Saint Mary's (CA) Top Players (2022-23)

Logan Johnson: 14.4 PTS, 5.0 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

Davidson vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Saint Mary's (CA) Rank Saint Mary's (CA) AVG Davidson AVG Davidson Rank 198th 70.7 Points Scored 69.9 212th 5th 60.1 Points Allowed 68.7 137th 147th 32.2 Rebounds 29.8 288th 142nd 8.9 Off. Rebounds 6.8 309th 166th 7.5 3pt Made 6.8 237th 221st 12.5 Assists 13.1 169th 15th 9.5 Turnovers 10.4 40th

