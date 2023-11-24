Davidson vs. Saint Mary's (CA): Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 24
The Saint Mary's Gaels (2-3) will try to snap a three-game home losing streak when squaring off versus the Davidson Wildcats (3-2) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at University Credit Union Pavilion, airing at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Davidson matchup.
Davidson vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Game Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: University Credit Union Pavilion in Moraga, California
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Davidson vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Saint Mary's (CA) Moneyline
|Davidson Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Saint Mary's (CA) (-8.5)
|122.5
|-400
|+310
|FanDuel
|Saint Mary's (CA) (-8.5)
|121.5
|-385
|+300
Davidson vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Betting Trends
- Davidson has covered twice in three chances against the spread this year.
- The Wildcats have won their only game this year when playing as at least 8.5-point underdogs.
- Saint Mary's (CA) has a record of 1-2-0 against the spread this season.
- Gaels games have hit the over once this season.
