How to Watch Davidson vs. Saint Mary's (CA) on TV or Live Stream - November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 10:17 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The Saint Mary's Gaels (2-3) hope to stop a three-game home losing streak when hosting the Davidson Wildcats (3-2) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET.
Davidson vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Game Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: University Credit Union Pavilion in Moraga, California
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Davidson Stats Insights
- The Wildcats' 42.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.4 percentage points higher than the Gaels have given up to their opponents (38.4%).
- Davidson is 3-2 when it shoots higher than 38.4% from the field.
- The Gaels are the rebounding team in the nation, the Wildcats rank 191st.
- The Wildcats score an average of 70.4 points per game, 12.0 more points than the 58.4 the Gaels allow to opponents.
- Davidson is 3-2 when it scores more than 58.4 points.
Davidson Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Davidson scored 71.4 points per game last season, 0.5 more than it averaged on the road (70.9).
- The Wildcats gave up 68.4 points per game at home last season, and 71.3 away.
- Beyond the arc, Davidson had a lower 3-point percentage at home (32.9%) than away (34.1%) last season. But it drained the same number of 3-pointers at home as away (7.0 per game).
Davidson Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/12/2023
|Clemson
|L 68-65
|Harrah’s Cherokee Center Asheville
|11/17/2023
|@ East Tennessee State
|L 70-68
|Freedom Hall Civic Center
|11/21/2023
|Boston University
|W 69-45
|John M. Belk Arena
|11/24/2023
|@ Saint Mary's (CA)
|-
|University Credit Union Pavilion
|11/29/2023
|@ Charlotte
|-
|Dale F. Halton Arena
|12/2/2023
|Wright State
|-
|John M. Belk Arena
