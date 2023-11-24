The Saint Mary's Gaels (2-3) hope to stop a three-game home losing streak when hosting the Davidson Wildcats (3-2) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET.

Davidson vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Where: University Credit Union Pavilion in Moraga, California

University Credit Union Pavilion in Moraga, California TV: ESPN+

Davidson Stats Insights

The Wildcats' 42.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.4 percentage points higher than the Gaels have given up to their opponents (38.4%).

Davidson is 3-2 when it shoots higher than 38.4% from the field.

The Gaels are the rebounding team in the nation, the Wildcats rank 191st.

The Wildcats score an average of 70.4 points per game, 12.0 more points than the 58.4 the Gaels allow to opponents.

Davidson is 3-2 when it scores more than 58.4 points.

Davidson Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Davidson scored 71.4 points per game last season, 0.5 more than it averaged on the road (70.9).

The Wildcats gave up 68.4 points per game at home last season, and 71.3 away.

Beyond the arc, Davidson had a lower 3-point percentage at home (32.9%) than away (34.1%) last season. But it drained the same number of 3-pointers at home as away (7.0 per game).

Davidson Upcoming Schedule