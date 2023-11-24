High school football is on the schedule this week in Cumberland County, North Carolina, and info on these matchups is available here, if you're searching for how to stream them.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Cumberland County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

Southern Alamance High School at Seventy- First High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 24
  • Location: Fayetteville, NC
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.