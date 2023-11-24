North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Catawba County This Week
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 11:11 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Catawba County, North Carolina has high school football matchups on the docket this week, and information on how to watch them is available below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Catawba County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Bunker Hill High School at Reidsville Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 24
- Location: Reidsville, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West Henderson High School at Hickory High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 24
- Location: Hickory, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
