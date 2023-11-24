Friday's game between the Campbell Camels (4-1) and the Western Michigan Broncos (1-2) at Coliseo Ruben Rodriguez should be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 66-54 and heavily favors Campbell to come out on top. Game time is at 6:30 PM ET on November 24.

The Camels took care of business in their most recent matchup 60-46 against Morgan State on Thursday.

Campbell vs. Western Michigan Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Coliseo Ruben Rodriguez in Bayamon, Puerto Rico

Campbell vs. Western Michigan Score Prediction

Prediction: Campbell 66, Western Michigan 54

Other CAA Predictions

Campbell Schedule Analysis

Campbell has three wins against Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 17th-most in the nation.

Campbell 2023-24 Best Wins

68-55 on the road over Coppin State (No. 242) on November 9

60-46 over Morgan State (No. 312) on November 23

70-52 at home over Western Carolina (No. 357) on November 18

Campbell Leaders

Christabel Ezumah: 11.8 PTS, 9.0 REB, 63.2 FG%

11.8 PTS, 9.0 REB, 63.2 FG% Shy Tuelle: 8.8 PTS, 34.1 FG%, 37.8 3PT% (14-for-37)

8.8 PTS, 34.1 FG%, 37.8 3PT% (14-for-37) Gemma Nunez: 7.6 PTS, 2.2 STL, 41.9 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13)

7.6 PTS, 2.2 STL, 41.9 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13) Brittany Staves: 11.2 PTS, 47.6 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (12-for-26)

11.2 PTS, 47.6 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (12-for-26) Audrey Fuller: 6.0 PTS, 42.3 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (6-for-16)

Campbell Performance Insights

The Camels' +91 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 18.2 points per game) is a result of scoring 71.0 points per game (131st in college basketball) while allowing 52.8 per contest (34th in college basketball).

