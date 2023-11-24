North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Cabarrus County Today - November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 1:36 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action taking place in Cabarrus County, North Carolina today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Cabarrus County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Northwest Cabarrus High School
- Game Time: 12:30 PM ET on November 24
- Location: Concord, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lincoln Charter High School at Northwest Cabarrus High School
- Game Time: 12:30 PM ET on November 24
- Location: Concord, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Olympic High School at Jay M. Robinson High School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET on November 24
- Location: Concord, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.