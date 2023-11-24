Two hot teams meet when the No. 13 Baylor Bears (5-0) visit the Florida Gators (4-1) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET. The Bears are 3.5-point favorites and put their five-game win streak on the line against the Gators, who have won three straight. The matchup has an over/under of 157.5 points.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Baylor vs. Florida Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Venue: Barclays Center

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Baylor -3.5 157.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Baylor vs Florida Betting Records & Stats

The Bears are 2-2-0 against the spread this season.

Baylor has played as a favorite of -165 or more once this season and won that game.

The Bears have a 62.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Florida is 2-2-0 against the spread this year.

This is the worst odds of a win that sportsbooks have given the Gators this season with a +140 moneyline set for this game.

Florida has an implied victory probability of 41.7% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Baylor vs. Florida Over/Under Stats

Games Over 157.5 % of Games Over 157.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Baylor 3 75% 89.6 175 69.4 140 144.5 Florida 1 20% 85.4 175 70.6 140 146.5

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Baylor vs Florida Insights & Trends

The 89.6 points per game the Bears put up are 19.0 more points than the Gators give up (70.6).

Baylor is 2-2 against the spread and 5-0 overall when scoring more than 70.6 points.

The Gators put up an average of 85.4 points per game, 16.0 more points than the 69.4 the Bears give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 69.4 points, Florida is 2-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Baylor vs. Florida Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Baylor 2-2-0 1-2 3-1-0 Florida 2-2-0 0-0 5-0-0

Baylor vs. Florida Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Baylor Florida 14-3 Home Record 10-6 5-5 Away Record 4-7 10-6-0 Home ATS Record 7-6-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 6-5-0 82.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 75.9 71.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.9 8-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-5-0 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-7-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.