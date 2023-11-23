The Iowa Hawkeyes (3-1) will try to extend a three-game home winning streak when squaring off against the Oklahoma Sooners (4-0) on Thursday, November 23, 2023 at LionTree Arena, airing at 3:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Oklahoma vs. Iowa Game Info

  • When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: LionTree Arena in San Diego, California
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
Oklahoma Stats Insights

  • The Sooners made 45.8% of their shots from the field last season, which was 1.6 percentage points lower than the Hawkeyes allowed to their opponents (47.4%).
  • Oklahoma had an 11-5 straight-up record in games it shot better than 47.4% from the field.
  • The Sooners were the 278th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Hawkeyes ranked 65th.
  • Last year, the Sooners put up 67.7 points per game, 7.0 fewer points than the 74.7 the Hawkeyes allowed.
  • When Oklahoma put up more than 74.7 points last season, it went 6-3.

Iowa Stats Insights

  • The Hawkeyes shot at a 45.3% clip from the field last season, 2.1 percentage points above the 43.2% shooting opponents of the Sooners averaged.
  • Last season, Iowa had a 16-4 record in games the team collectively shot above 43.2% from the field.
  • The Hawkeyes were the 65th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Sooners finished 341st.
  • The Hawkeyes scored an average of 80.1 points per game last year, 12.6 more points than the 67.5 the Sooners allowed.
  • When Iowa gave up fewer than 67.7 points last season, it went 8-3.

Oklahoma Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Oklahoma put up 69.3 points per game in home games last season, compared to 66.3 points per game away from home, a difference of 3.0 points per contest.
  • In 2022-23, the Sooners gave up 64.4 points per game in home games. In road games, they allowed 75.8.
  • In home games, Oklahoma averaged 0.1 more threes per game (7.0) than in away games (6.9). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (34.6%) compared to when playing on the road (32.7%).

Iowa Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Iowa averaged 89.8 points per game at home last season, and 69.9 away.
  • At home, the Hawkeyes gave up 76.0 points per game last season. On the road, they allowed 72.0.
  • Iowa knocked down more 3-pointers at home (10.0 per game) than on the road (6.7) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (38.6%) than away (30.5%).

Oklahoma Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/10/2023 Mississippi Valley State W 82-43 Lloyd Noble Center
11/14/2023 Texas State W 93-54 Lloyd Noble Center
11/17/2023 UT Rio Grande Valley W 90-66 Lloyd Noble Center
11/23/2023 Iowa - LionTree Arena
11/30/2023 UAPB - Lloyd Noble Center
12/5/2023 Providence - Lloyd Noble Center

Iowa Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/10/2023 Alabama State W 98-67 Carver-Hawkeye Arena
11/14/2023 @ Creighton L 92-84 CHI Health Center Omaha
11/17/2023 Arkansas State W 88-74 Carver-Hawkeye Arena
11/23/2023 Oklahoma - LionTree Arena
11/29/2023 North Florida - Carver-Hawkeye Arena
12/4/2023 @ Purdue - Mackey Arena

