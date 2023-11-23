North Carolina vs. Villanova November 23 Tickets & Start Time
The Villanova Wildcats (4-1) face the North Carolina Tar Heels (4-0) at 2:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 23, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN.
North Carolina vs. Villanova Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, November 23
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
North Carolina Top Players (2022-23)
- Armando Bacot: 15.9 PTS, 10.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.0 BLK
- RJ Davis: 16.1 PTS, 5.0 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Caleb Love: 16.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Rechon 'Leaky' Black: 7.3 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Pete Nance: 10.0 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.1 BLK
Villanova Players to Watch
- Justin Moore: 16.4 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Eric Dixon: 10.6 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Tyler Burton: 10.4 PTS, 7.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
- TJ Bamba: 10.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Jordan Longino: 8.4 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
North Carolina vs. Villanova Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Villanova Rank
|Villanova AVG
|North Carolina AVG
|North Carolina Rank
|224th
|69.6
|Points Scored
|76.2
|68th
|102nd
|67.7
|Points Allowed
|70.9
|204th
|306th
|29.2
|Rebounds
|36.6
|7th
|341st
|6.0
|Off. Rebounds
|9.6
|83rd
|49th
|8.7
|3pt Made
|7.1
|210th
|324th
|11.1
|Assists
|11.9
|274th
|11th
|9.4
|Turnovers
|10.5
|44th
