The Villanova Wildcats (4-1) face the North Carolina Tar Heels (4-0) at 2:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 23, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN.

North Carolina vs. Villanova Game Information

North Carolina Top Players (2022-23)

  • Armando Bacot: 15.9 PTS, 10.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.0 BLK
  • RJ Davis: 16.1 PTS, 5.0 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Caleb Love: 16.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Rechon 'Leaky' Black: 7.3 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Pete Nance: 10.0 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.1 BLK

Villanova Players to Watch

  • Justin Moore: 16.4 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Eric Dixon: 10.6 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Tyler Burton: 10.4 PTS, 7.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • TJ Bamba: 10.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Jordan Longino: 8.4 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

North Carolina vs. Villanova Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Villanova Rank Villanova AVG North Carolina AVG North Carolina Rank
224th 69.6 Points Scored 76.2 68th
102nd 67.7 Points Allowed 70.9 204th
306th 29.2 Rebounds 36.6 7th
341st 6.0 Off. Rebounds 9.6 83rd
49th 8.7 3pt Made 7.1 210th
324th 11.1 Assists 11.9 274th
11th 9.4 Turnovers 10.5 44th

