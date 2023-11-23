Thursday's contest features the North Carolina Tar Heels (4-0) and the Villanova Wildcats (4-1) squaring off at Imperial Arena (on November 23) at 2:30 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 75-69 win for North Carolina, who is a small favorite based on our model.

The game has no set line.

North Carolina vs. Villanova Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, November 23, 2023

Thursday, November 23, 2023 Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Nassau, Bahamas

Nassau, Bahamas Venue: Imperial Arena

North Carolina vs. Villanova Score Prediction

Prediction: North Carolina 75, Villanova 69

Spread & Total Prediction for North Carolina vs. Villanova

Computer Predicted Spread: North Carolina (-5.7)

North Carolina (-5.7) Computer Predicted Total: 144.6

North Carolina Performance Insights

With 76.2 points per game on offense, North Carolina was 68th in the country last season. Defensively, it ceded 70.9 points per contest, which ranked 204th in college basketball.

The Tar Heels were top-25 last year in rebounding, ranking seventh-best in college basketball with 36.6 rebounds per game. Meanwhile, they ranked 192nd with 31.5 rebounds allowed per contest.

North Carolina dished out 11.9 dimes per game, which ranked them 274th in the nation.

The Tar Heels ranked 44th in the nation with 10.5 turnovers per game last season. Meanwhile, they ranked 327th with 10.1 forced turnovers per game.

The Tar Heels drained 7.1 threes per game (210th-ranked in college basketball). They had a 31.2% shooting percentage (328th-ranked) from downtown.

North Carolina allowed 6.5 three-pointers per game (82nd-ranked in college basketball). It allowed opponents to shoot 33.0% (120th-ranked) from downtown.

When it comes to shot breakdown, North Carolina took 62.4% two-pointers (accounting for 73% of the team's baskets) and 37.6% three-pointers (27%).

