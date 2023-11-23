The No. 14 North Carolina Tar Heels (4-0) will try to build on a four-game winning streak when visiting the Villanova Wildcats (4-1) at 2:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 23, 2023 at Imperial Arena. The game airs on ESPN.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

North Carolina vs. Villanova Game Info

  • When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET
  • Where: Imperial Arena in Nassau, Bahamas
  • TV: ESPN

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other ACC Games

North Carolina Stats Insights

  • The Tar Heels' 43.4% shooting percentage from the field last season was 0.3 percentage points lower than the Wildcats gave up to their opponents (43.7%).
  • North Carolina put together a 14-3 straight up record in games it shot over 43.7% from the field.
  • The Wildcats ranked 341st in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Tar Heels ranked 83rd.
  • The Tar Heels' 76.2 points per game last year were 8.5 more points than the 67.7 the Wildcats gave up.
  • North Carolina went 18-6 last season when it scored more than 67.7 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

North Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, North Carolina scored 8.1 more points per game at home (78.3) than away (70.2).
  • The Tar Heels conceded fewer points at home (67.7 per game) than away (71.1) last season.
  • North Carolina knocked down more 3-pointers at home (7.5 per game) than away (6.4) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (32%) than away (29.3%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

North Carolina Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/12/2023 Lehigh W 90-68 Dean Smith Center
11/17/2023 UC Riverside W 77-52 Dean Smith Center
11/22/2023 Northern Iowa W 91-69 Imperial Arena
11/23/2023 Villanova - Imperial Arena
11/29/2023 Tennessee - Dean Smith Center
12/2/2023 Florida State - Dean Smith Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.