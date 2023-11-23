NC State vs. Vanderbilt: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 23
The Vanderbilt Commodores (3-1) will look to continue a three-game winning streak when they host the NC State Wolfpack (3-0) at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 23, 2023 as 7.5-point underdogs. The Wolfpack have also won three games in a row. The over/under is set at 142.5 in the matchup.
NC State vs. Vanderbilt Odds & Info
- Date: Thursday, November 23, 2023
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN2
- Where: Las Vegas, Nevada
- Venue: Michelob ULTRA Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|NC State
|-7.5
|142.5
NC State Betting Records & Stats
- NC State and its opponents combined to score more than 142.5 points in 18 of 30 games last season.
- The average number of points in NC State's outings last season was 148.6, which is 6.1 more points than the over/under for this game.
- NC State covered 15 times in 30 games with a spread last season.
- NC State won 15 of the 17 games it was the moneyline favorite last season (88.2%).
- The Wolfpack had an 8-1 record last year (winning 88.9% of their games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -350 or shorter.
- NC State has an implied moneyline win probability of 77.8% in this matchup.
NC State vs. Vanderbilt Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Games Over 142.5
|2022-23 % of Games Over 142.5
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|NC State
|18
|60%
|77.7
|149.6
|70.8
|142.3
|147.7
|Vanderbilt
|19
|59.4%
|71.9
|149.6
|71.5
|142.3
|138.8
Additional NC State Insights & Trends
- Last year, the Wolfpack scored 6.2 more points per game (77.7) than the Commodores gave up (71.5).
- When NC State scored more than 71.5 points last season, it went 13-8 against the spread and 21-3 overall.
NC State vs. Vanderbilt Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|NC State
|15-15-0
|3-6
|15-15-0
|Vanderbilt
|18-14-0
|7-3
|20-12-0
NC State vs. Vanderbilt Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|NC State
|Vanderbilt
|15-2
|Home Record
|14-6
|4-6
|Away Record
|5-6
|6-8-0
|Home ATS Record
|7-9-0
|5-5-0
|Away ATS Record
|8-3-0
|83.3
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|71.2
|71.7
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|73.4
|9-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|8-8-0
|3-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|8-3-0
