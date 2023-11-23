The Vanderbilt Commodores (3-1) will look to continue a three-game winning streak when they host the NC State Wolfpack (3-0) at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 23, 2023 as 7.5-point underdogs. The Wolfpack have also won three games in a row. The over/under is set at 142.5 in the matchup.

NC State vs. Vanderbilt Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, November 23, 2023

Thursday, November 23, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Venue: Michelob ULTRA Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under NC State -7.5 142.5

NC State Betting Records & Stats

NC State and its opponents combined to score more than 142.5 points in 18 of 30 games last season.

The average number of points in NC State's outings last season was 148.6, which is 6.1 more points than the over/under for this game.

NC State covered 15 times in 30 games with a spread last season.

NC State won 15 of the 17 games it was the moneyline favorite last season (88.2%).

The Wolfpack had an 8-1 record last year (winning 88.9% of their games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -350 or shorter.

NC State has an implied moneyline win probability of 77.8% in this matchup.

NC State vs. Vanderbilt Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 142.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 142.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total NC State 18 60% 77.7 149.6 70.8 142.3 147.7 Vanderbilt 19 59.4% 71.9 149.6 71.5 142.3 138.8

Additional NC State Insights & Trends

Last year, the Wolfpack scored 6.2 more points per game (77.7) than the Commodores gave up (71.5).

When NC State scored more than 71.5 points last season, it went 13-8 against the spread and 21-3 overall.

NC State vs. Vanderbilt Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) NC State 15-15-0 3-6 15-15-0 Vanderbilt 18-14-0 7-3 20-12-0

NC State vs. Vanderbilt Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

NC State Vanderbilt 15-2 Home Record 14-6 4-6 Away Record 5-6 6-8-0 Home ATS Record 7-9-0 5-5-0 Away ATS Record 8-3-0 83.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 71.2 71.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 73.4 9-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-8-0 3-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-3-0

