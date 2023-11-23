The NC State Wolfpack (4-0) will be attempting to continue a four-game home winning run when squaring off against the Kentucky Wildcats (2-2) on Thursday, November 23, 2023 at Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center. It airs at 3:15 PM ET on ESPN+.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this game

NC State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 3:15 PM ET

Where: Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands

Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands TV: ESPN+

NC State vs. Kentucky 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Wildcats averaged 5.2 more points per game last year (67.8) than the Wolfpack allowed (62.6).

Kentucky went 6-5 last season when allowing fewer than 70.8 points.

Last year, the 70.8 points per game the Wolfpack recorded were only 2.0 more points than the Wildcats allowed (68.8).

When NC State scored more than 68.8 points last season, it went 13-3.

The Wolfpack shot 43.6% from the field last season, 0.5 percentage points lower than the 44.1% the Wildcats allowed to opponents.

The Wildcats shot 39.0% from the field, 1.1% higher than the 37.9% the Wolfpack's opponents shot last season.

NC State Schedule