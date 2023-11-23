How to Watch the NC State vs. Kentucky Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 23
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 9:55 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
The NC State Wolfpack (4-0) will be attempting to continue a four-game home winning run when squaring off against the Kentucky Wildcats (2-2) on Thursday, November 23, 2023 at Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center. It airs at 3:15 PM ET on ESPN+.
Keep reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to check out our score predictions!
NC State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 3:15 PM ET
- Where: Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
NC State vs. Kentucky 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Wildcats averaged 5.2 more points per game last year (67.8) than the Wolfpack allowed (62.6).
- Kentucky went 6-5 last season when allowing fewer than 70.8 points.
- Last year, the 70.8 points per game the Wolfpack recorded were only 2.0 more points than the Wildcats allowed (68.8).
- When NC State scored more than 68.8 points last season, it went 13-3.
- The Wolfpack shot 43.6% from the field last season, 0.5 percentage points lower than the 44.1% the Wildcats allowed to opponents.
- The Wildcats shot 39.0% from the field, 1.1% higher than the 37.9% the Wolfpack's opponents shot last season.
NC State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/12/2023
|UConn
|W 92-81
|Reynolds Coliseum
|11/15/2023
|Elon
|W 90-35
|Reynolds Coliseum
|11/19/2023
|Rhode Island
|W 67-58
|Reynolds Coliseum
|11/23/2023
|Kentucky
|-
|Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
|11/24/2023
|Cincinnati
|-
|Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
|11/25/2023
|Colorado
|-
|Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
