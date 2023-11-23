Thursday's game at Michelob ULTRA Arena has the NC State Wolfpack (3-0) taking on the Vanderbilt Commodores (3-1) at 10:00 PM ET (on November 23). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 78-62 win, heavily favoring NC State.

There is no line set for the matchup.

NC State vs. Vanderbilt Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, November 23, 2023

Time: 10:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN2

Where: Las Vegas, Nevada

Venue: Michelob ULTRA Arena

NC State vs. Vanderbilt Score Prediction

Prediction: NC State 78, Vanderbilt 62

Spread & Total Prediction for NC State vs. Vanderbilt

Computer Predicted Spread: NC State (-15.6)

NC State (-15.6) Computer Predicted Total: 140.0

NC State Performance Insights

On offense, NC State scored 77.7 points per game (41st-ranked in college basketball) last season. It surrendered 70.8 points per contest at the other end of the court (202nd-ranked).

The Wolfpack grabbed 34 boards per game (54th-ranked in college basketball) last year, while allowing 31.6 rebounds per contest (206th-ranked).

Last year NC State ranked 204th in college basketball in assists, putting up 12.7 per game.

The Wolfpack forced 12.4 turnovers per game last year (133rd-ranked in college basketball), but they averaged only 9.1 turnovers per contest (eighth-best).

Last year the Wolfpack sank 8.3 three-pointers per game (74th-ranked in college basketball) and shot 34.7% (151st-ranked) from downtown.

Last season NC State allowed 6 threes per game (38th-ranked in college basketball) and allowed opponents to shoot 31.8% (64th-ranked) from downtown.

Last year NC State took 62.9% two-pointers, accounting for 71.4% of the team's buckets. It shot 37.1% three-pointers (28.6% of the team's baskets).

