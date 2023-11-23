The NC State Wolfpack (3-0) will aim to extend a three-game winning streak when they visit the Vanderbilt Commodores (3-1) at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 23, 2023. The Commodores have also won three games in a row.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the NC State vs. Vanderbilt matchup in this article.

NC State vs. Vanderbilt Game Info

When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

NC State vs. Vanderbilt Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total NC State Moneyline Vanderbilt Moneyline BetMGM NC State (-7.5) 142.5 -350 +280 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel NC State (-7.5) 142.5 -320 +255 Bet on this game at FanDuel

NC State vs. Vanderbilt Betting Trends (2022-23)

NC State won 15 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 15 times.

The Wolfpack and their opponents combined to go over the point total 15 out of 30 times last season.

Vanderbilt won 18 games against the spread last year, while failing to cover 14 times.

Commodores games went over the point total 20 out of 32 times last year.

NC State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +15000

+15000 NC State is 59th in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+15000), much lower than according to the computer rankings (50th).

The implied probability of NC State winning the national championship, based on its +15000 moneyline odds, is 0.7%.

