The NC State Wolfpack (3-0) will aim to extend a three-game winning streak when they visit the Vanderbilt Commodores (3-1) at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 23, 2023. The Commodores have also won three games in a row.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the NC State vs. Vanderbilt matchup in this article.

NC State vs. Vanderbilt Game Info

  • When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Where: Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

NC State vs. Vanderbilt Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total NC State Moneyline Vanderbilt Moneyline
BetMGM NC State (-7.5) 142.5 -350 +280 Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel NC State (-7.5) 142.5 -320 +255 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

NC State vs. Vanderbilt Betting Trends (2022-23)

  • NC State won 15 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 15 times.
  • The Wolfpack and their opponents combined to go over the point total 15 out of 30 times last season.
  • Vanderbilt won 18 games against the spread last year, while failing to cover 14 times.
  • Commodores games went over the point total 20 out of 32 times last year.

NC State Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +15000
  • NC State is 59th in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+15000), much lower than according to the computer rankings (50th).
  • The implied probability of NC State winning the national championship, based on its +15000 moneyline odds, is 0.7%.

