NC State vs. Vanderbilt: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 23
The NC State Wolfpack (3-0) will aim to extend a three-game winning streak when they visit the Vanderbilt Commodores (3-1) at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 23, 2023. The Commodores have also won three games in a row.
You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the NC State vs. Vanderbilt matchup in this article.
NC State vs. Vanderbilt Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN2
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
NC State vs. Vanderbilt Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|NC State Moneyline
|Vanderbilt Moneyline
|BetMGM
|NC State (-7.5)
|142.5
|-350
|+280
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|NC State (-7.5)
|142.5
|-320
|+255
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Sportsbook Promo Codes
NC State vs. Vanderbilt Betting Trends (2022-23)
- NC State won 15 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 15 times.
- The Wolfpack and their opponents combined to go over the point total 15 out of 30 times last season.
- Vanderbilt won 18 games against the spread last year, while failing to cover 14 times.
- Commodores games went over the point total 20 out of 32 times last year.
NC State Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +15000
- NC State is 59th in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+15000), much lower than according to the computer rankings (50th).
- The implied probability of NC State winning the national championship, based on its +15000 moneyline odds, is 0.7%.
Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.