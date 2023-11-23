A pair of streaking squads hit the court when the NC State Wolfpack (3-0) visit the Vanderbilt Commodores (3-1) on Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET. The Wolfpack are putting their three-game winning streak on the line versus the Commodores, victors in three in a row.

NC State vs. Vanderbilt Game Info

  • When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Where: Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada
  • TV: ESPN
NC State Stats Insights

  • Last season, the Wolfpack had a 45% shooting percentage from the field, which was two% higher than the 43% of shots the Commodores' opponents hit.
  • NC State went 16-1 when it shot higher than 43% from the field.
  • The Wolfpack were the 54th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Commodores finished 96th.
  • Last year, the Wolfpack averaged 77.7 points per game, 6.2 more points than the 71.5 the Commodores allowed.
  • When NC State totaled more than 71.5 points last season, it went 21-3.

NC State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • NC State averaged 83.3 points per game at home last year, compared to 71.7 points per game in away games, a difference of 11.6 points per contest.
  • At home, the Wolfpack surrendered 2.3 fewer points per game (69.8) than away from home (72.1).
  • NC State sunk 9.1 three-pointers per game with a 36.9% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which was one more threes and 4.5% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (8.1 threes per game, 32.4% three-point percentage).

NC State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Citadel W 72-59 PNC Arena
11/10/2023 Abilene Christian W 84-64 PNC Arena
11/17/2023 Charleston Southern W 87-53 PNC Arena
11/23/2023 Vanderbilt - Michelob ULTRA Arena
11/28/2023 @ Ole Miss - The Pavilion at Ole Miss
12/2/2023 @ Boston College - Silvio O. Conte Forum

