How to Watch NC State vs. Vanderbilt on TV or Live Stream - November 23
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 4:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
A pair of streaking squads hit the court when the NC State Wolfpack (3-0) visit the Vanderbilt Commodores (3-1) on Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET. The Wolfpack are putting their three-game winning streak on the line versus the Commodores, victors in three in a row.
NC State vs. Vanderbilt Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada
- TV: ESPN
NC State Stats Insights
- Last season, the Wolfpack had a 45% shooting percentage from the field, which was two% higher than the 43% of shots the Commodores' opponents hit.
- NC State went 16-1 when it shot higher than 43% from the field.
- The Wolfpack were the 54th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Commodores finished 96th.
- Last year, the Wolfpack averaged 77.7 points per game, 6.2 more points than the 71.5 the Commodores allowed.
- When NC State totaled more than 71.5 points last season, it went 21-3.
NC State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- NC State averaged 83.3 points per game at home last year, compared to 71.7 points per game in away games, a difference of 11.6 points per contest.
- At home, the Wolfpack surrendered 2.3 fewer points per game (69.8) than away from home (72.1).
- NC State sunk 9.1 three-pointers per game with a 36.9% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which was one more threes and 4.5% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (8.1 threes per game, 32.4% three-point percentage).
NC State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Citadel
|W 72-59
|PNC Arena
|11/10/2023
|Abilene Christian
|W 84-64
|PNC Arena
|11/17/2023
|Charleston Southern
|W 87-53
|PNC Arena
|11/23/2023
|Vanderbilt
|-
|Michelob ULTRA Arena
|11/28/2023
|@ Ole Miss
|-
|The Pavilion at Ole Miss
|12/2/2023
|@ Boston College
|-
|Silvio O. Conte Forum
