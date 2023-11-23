The South Florida Bulls (4-1) welcome in the High Point Panthers (3-1) after victories in four straight home games. It begins at 5:45 PM ET on Thursday, November 23, 2023.

High Point Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 5:45 PM ET

Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 5:45 PM ET Where: Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands

Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands TV: ESPN+

High Point vs. South Florida Scoring Comparison

The Panthers' 73.3 points per game are 13.7 more points than the 59.6 the Bulls give up.

High Point has put together a 2-0 record in games it scores more than 59.6 points.

South Florida's record is 4-1 when it allows fewer than 73.3 points.

The Bulls put up only 0.2 fewer points per game (64.6) than the Panthers give up (64.8).

South Florida has a 3-0 record when scoring more than 64.8 points.

High Point has a 3-0 record when allowing fewer than 64.6 points.

The Bulls are making 38% of their shots from the field, 5.3% higher than the Panthers concede to opponents (32.7%).

The Panthers' 42.9 shooting percentage from the field is 8.7 higher than the Bulls have given up.

High Point Schedule