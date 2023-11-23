Thursday's contest at Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center has the South Florida Bulls (4-1) going head-to-head against the High Point Panthers (3-1) at 5:45 PM (on November 23). Our computer prediction projects a 67-63 win for South Florida, who is a slight favorite based on our model.

The Panthers are coming off of an 80-64 victory against Wofford in their most recent outing on Friday.

High Point vs. South Florida Game Info

When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 5:45 PM ET

Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 5:45 PM ET Where: Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands

Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

High Point vs. South Florida Score Prediction

Prediction: South Florida 67, High Point 63

Other Big South Predictions

High Point Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Panthers averaged 64.6 points per game last season (187th in college basketball) while allowing 61.1 per contest (84th in college basketball). They had a +114 scoring differential overall and outscored opponents by 3.5 points per game.

In conference action, High Point scored more points (67.1 per game) than it did overall (64.6) in 2022-23.

At home, the Panthers averaged 65.4 points per game last season. Away, they averaged 64.6.

In 2022-23, High Point gave up 1.2 more points per game at home (61.1) than on the road (59.9).

