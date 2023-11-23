The Elon Phoenix (1-4) will be attempting to end a three-game losing streak when hitting the road against the Georgia State Panthers (3-1) on Thursday, November 23, 2023 at Georgia State Convocation Center. It airs at 12:00 PM ET.

Elon Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Where: Georgia State Convocation Center in Atlanta, Georgia
  • TV: ESPN+
Elon vs. Georgia State Scoring Comparison

  • The Phoenix put up just 0.2 more points per game (52.0) than the Panthers allow their opponents to score (51.8).
  • Elon has put together a 1-1 record in games it scores more than 51.8 points.
  • The Panthers record 64.8 points per game, 7.4 fewer points than the 72.2 the Phoenix allow.
  • The Panthers shoot 38.7% from the field, 2.6% lower than the Phoenix allow defensively.
  • The Phoenix's 36.2 shooting percentage from the field is 4.9 higher than the Panthers have conceded.

Elon Leaders

  • Maraja Pass: 8.0 PTS, 1.8 STL, 48.5 FG%
  • Iycez Adams: 7.8 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 46.9 FG%
  • Vanessa Taylor: 4.0 PTS, 1.4 STL, 36.8 FG%
  • Ava Leroux: 6.0 PTS, 60.9 FG%
  • Regina Walton: 5.0 PTS, 25.9 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11)

Elon Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/15/2023 @ NC State L 90-35 Reynolds Coliseum
11/18/2023 @ North Carolina L 68-39 Carmichael Arena
11/22/2023 Bradley L 66-59 Georgia State Convocation Center
11/23/2023 @ Georgia State - Georgia State Convocation Center
11/28/2023 @ Old Dominion - Chartway Arena
12/2/2023 Wingate - Schar Center

