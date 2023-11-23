How to Watch the Elon vs. Georgia State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 23
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 6:57 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
The Elon Phoenix (1-4) will be attempting to end a three-game losing streak when hitting the road against the Georgia State Panthers (3-1) on Thursday, November 23, 2023 at Georgia State Convocation Center. It airs at 12:00 PM ET.
Keep reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to see our score picks!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Elon Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Georgia State Convocation Center in Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Elon vs. Georgia State Scoring Comparison
- The Phoenix put up just 0.2 more points per game (52.0) than the Panthers allow their opponents to score (51.8).
- Elon has put together a 1-1 record in games it scores more than 51.8 points.
- The Panthers record 64.8 points per game, 7.4 fewer points than the 72.2 the Phoenix allow.
- The Panthers shoot 38.7% from the field, 2.6% lower than the Phoenix allow defensively.
- The Phoenix's 36.2 shooting percentage from the field is 4.9 higher than the Panthers have conceded.
Elon Leaders
- Maraja Pass: 8.0 PTS, 1.8 STL, 48.5 FG%
- Iycez Adams: 7.8 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 46.9 FG%
- Vanessa Taylor: 4.0 PTS, 1.4 STL, 36.8 FG%
- Ava Leroux: 6.0 PTS, 60.9 FG%
- Regina Walton: 5.0 PTS, 25.9 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11)
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Elon Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/15/2023
|@ NC State
|L 90-35
|Reynolds Coliseum
|11/18/2023
|@ North Carolina
|L 68-39
|Carmichael Arena
|11/22/2023
|Bradley
|L 66-59
|Georgia State Convocation Center
|11/23/2023
|@ Georgia State
|-
|Georgia State Convocation Center
|11/28/2023
|@ Old Dominion
|-
|Chartway Arena
|12/2/2023
|Wingate
|-
|Schar Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.