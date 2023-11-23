The Elon Phoenix (1-4) will be attempting to end a three-game losing streak when hitting the road against the Georgia State Panthers (3-1) on Thursday, November 23, 2023 at Georgia State Convocation Center. It airs at 12:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to see our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Elon Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Georgia State Convocation Center in Atlanta, Georgia

Georgia State Convocation Center in Atlanta, Georgia TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Elon vs. Georgia State Scoring Comparison

The Phoenix put up just 0.2 more points per game (52.0) than the Panthers allow their opponents to score (51.8).

Elon has put together a 1-1 record in games it scores more than 51.8 points.

The Panthers record 64.8 points per game, 7.4 fewer points than the 72.2 the Phoenix allow.

The Panthers shoot 38.7% from the field, 2.6% lower than the Phoenix allow defensively.

The Phoenix's 36.2 shooting percentage from the field is 4.9 higher than the Panthers have conceded.

Elon Leaders

Maraja Pass: 8.0 PTS, 1.8 STL, 48.5 FG%

8.0 PTS, 1.8 STL, 48.5 FG% Iycez Adams: 7.8 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 46.9 FG%

7.8 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 46.9 FG% Vanessa Taylor: 4.0 PTS, 1.4 STL, 36.8 FG%

4.0 PTS, 1.4 STL, 36.8 FG% Ava Leroux: 6.0 PTS, 60.9 FG%

6.0 PTS, 60.9 FG% Regina Walton: 5.0 PTS, 25.9 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Elon Schedule