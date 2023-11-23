Thursday's game at Georgia State Convocation Center has the Georgia State Panthers (3-1) taking on the Elon Phoenix (1-4) at 12:00 PM ET on November 23. Our computer prediction projects a 63-57 win for Georgia State, who are favored by our model.

The Phoenix lost their most recent game 66-59 against Bradley on Wednesday.

Elon vs. Georgia State Game Info

When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Elon vs. Georgia State Score Prediction

Prediction: Georgia State 63, Elon 57

Elon Schedule Analysis

The Phoenix have tied for the eighth-most Quadrant 1 defeats in the nation (two).

When facing Quadrant 3 opponents (based on the RPI), the Panthers are 0-0 (.000%) -- tied for the 103rd-most victories.

Elon has tied for the 32nd-most Quadrant 4 defeats in the nation (one).

Elon Leaders

Maraja Pass: 8.0 PTS, 1.8 STL, 48.5 FG%

8.0 PTS, 1.8 STL, 48.5 FG% Iycez Adams: 7.8 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 46.9 FG%

7.8 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 46.9 FG% Vanessa Taylor: 4.0 PTS, 1.4 STL, 36.8 FG%

4.0 PTS, 1.4 STL, 36.8 FG% Ava Leroux: 6.0 PTS, 60.9 FG%

6.0 PTS, 60.9 FG% Regina Walton: 5.0 PTS, 25.9 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11)

Elon Performance Insights

The Phoenix's -101 scoring differential (being outscored by 20.2 points per game) is a result of putting up 52.0 points per game (334th in college basketball) while giving up 72.2 per contest (295th in college basketball).

