Thursday's contest between the Charlotte 49ers (3-1) and the Southern Illinois Salukis (1-3) at Roberto Clemente Coliseum has a projected final score of 72-66 based on our computer prediction, with Charlotte taking home the win. Tipoff is at 10:00 AM on November 23.

In their last time out, the 49ers won on Friday 93-43 over Gardner-Webb.

Charlotte vs. Southern Illinois Game Info

When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 10:00 AM ET

Where: Roberto Clemente Coliseum in San Juan, Puerto Rico

Charlotte vs. Southern Illinois Score Prediction

Prediction: Charlotte 72, Southern Illinois 66

Other AAC Predictions

Charlotte Performance Insights (2022-23)

The 49ers' -194 scoring differential last season (outscored by 6.2 points per game) was a result of putting up 62.0 points per game (243rd in college basketball) while giving up 68.2 per contest (275th in college basketball).

Charlotte scored 66.5 points per game last season in conference contests, which was 4.5 more points per game than its season average (62.0).

The 49ers scored 67.1 points per game at home last year. When playing on the road, they averaged 58.1 points per contest.

Defensively Charlotte was better in home games last season, surrendering 67.4 points per game, compared to 69.2 on the road.

