Teuvo Teravainen and the Carolina Hurricanes will meet the Edmonton Oilers at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. Looking to wager on Teravainen's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Teuvo Teravainen vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -111)

Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +175)

Teravainen Season Stats Insights

In 17 games this season, Teravainen has averaged 16:22 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -2.

Teravainen has scored a goal in a game six times this season over 17 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.

In eight of 17 games this season, Teravainen has recorded a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

Teravainen has an assist in two of 17 games this year, with multiple assists in one of those contests.

Teravainen's implied probability to go over his point total is 52.6% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 36.4% of Teravainen going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Teravainen Stats vs. the Oilers

On the defensive side, the Oilers are allowing 66 total goals (3.9 per game) which ranks 27th in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-16) ranks 28th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Edmonton 17 Games 2 12 Points 2 9 Goals 0 3 Assists 2

