The Queens Royals (0-1) will face the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (2-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN+.

Queens vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Game Information

Queens Top Players (2022-23)

Kenny Dye: 16.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

16.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK AJ McKee: 15.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

15.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Jay'Den Turner: 8.4 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.4 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK BJ McLaurin: 9.5 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.5 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Kalib Mathews: 8.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.6 BLK

Fairleigh Dickinson Top Players (2022-23)

Demetre Roberts: 16.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

16.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Grant Singleton: 13.9 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.9 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Ansley Almonor: 13.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK

13.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK Sean Moore: 7.3 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

7.3 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK Joe Munden Jr.: 10.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

Queens vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Queens Rank Queens AVG Fairleigh Dickinson AVG Fairleigh Dickinson Rank 41st 77.7 Points Scored 77.4 47th 305th 74.6 Points Allowed 74.2 293rd 35th 34.8 Rebounds 31.3 210th 72nd 9.8 Off. Rebounds 10.1 48th 25th 9.2 3pt Made 8.2 85th 117th 13.8 Assists 14.7 62nd 189th 11.9 Turnovers 11.1 104th

