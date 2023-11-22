The No. 14 North Carolina Tar Heels (3-0) will look to continue a three-game win streak when they visit the Northern Iowa Panthers (1-2) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Imperial Arena as big, 11.5-point favorites. The matchup airs at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN. The matchup has an over/under set at 148.5 points.

North Carolina vs. Northern Iowa Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Nassau, Bahamas

Nassau, Bahamas Venue: Imperial Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under North Carolina -11.5 148.5

North Carolina Betting Records & Stats

North Carolina and its opponents scored more than 148.5 points in 10 of 30 games last season.

The average amount of points in North Carolina's matchups last season was 147.1, which is 1.4 fewer points than this game's over/under.

North Carolina won nine games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 21 times.

North Carolina finished 17-5 in games it was listed as the moneyline favorite last season (winning 77.3% of those games).

The Tar Heels won all eight games they played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -750 or shorter.

North Carolina has an implied moneyline win probability of 88.2% in this matchup.

North Carolina vs. Northern Iowa Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 148.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 148.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total North Carolina 10 33.3% 76.2 146.3 70.9 140.8 147.1 Northern Iowa 8 27.6% 70.1 146.3 69.9 140.8 137.3

Additional North Carolina Insights & Trends

Last year, the Tar Heels recorded 6.3 more points per game (76.2) than the Panthers gave up (69.9).

North Carolina had an 8-11 record against the spread and a 17-5 record overall last season when scoring more than 69.9 points.

North Carolina vs. Northern Iowa Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 11.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) North Carolina 9-21-0 4-5 11-19-0 Northern Iowa 13-16-0 0-0 18-11-0

North Carolina vs. Northern Iowa Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

North Carolina Northern Iowa 12-3 Home Record 8-8 4-7 Away Record 4-7 6-8-0 Home ATS Record 4-10-0 2-9-0 Away ATS Record 5-6-0 78.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 71.8 70.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 66.9 5-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-5-0 3-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-5-0

