The No. 14 North Carolina Tar Heels (3-0) will try to continue a three-game winning stretch when they visit the Northern Iowa Panthers (1-2) at 12:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Imperial Arena. The game airs on ESPN.

North Carolina vs. Northern Iowa Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Where: Imperial Arena in Nassau, Bahamas
  • TV: ESPN
How to Watch Other ACC Games

North Carolina Stats Insights

  • The Tar Heels shot 43.4% from the field last season, 1.5 percentage points lower than the 44.9% the Panthers allowed to opponents.
  • North Carolina had an 11-1 straight-up record in games it shot better than 44.9% from the field.
  • The Tar Heels were the seventh-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Panthers finished 298th.
  • Last year, the Tar Heels recorded 6.3 more points per game (76.2) than the Panthers allowed (69.9).
  • North Carolina went 17-5 last season when scoring more than 69.9 points.

North Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • North Carolina scored 78.3 points per game at home last season. In away games, it averaged 70.2 points per contest.
  • In 2022-23, the Tar Heels ceded 67.7 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, they allowed 71.1.
  • At home, North Carolina averaged 1.1 more three-pointers per game (7.5) than in away games (6.4). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (32%) compared to in away games (29.3%).

North Carolina Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Radford W 86-70 Dean Smith Center
11/12/2023 Lehigh W 90-68 Dean Smith Center
11/17/2023 UC Riverside W 77-52 Dean Smith Center
11/22/2023 Northern Iowa - Imperial Arena
11/29/2023 Tennessee - Dean Smith Center
12/2/2023 Florida State - Dean Smith Center

