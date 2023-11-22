The No. 14 North Carolina Tar Heels (3-0) will try to continue a three-game winning run when visiting the Northern Iowa Panthers (1-2) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Imperial Arena. It airs at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN.

North Carolina vs. Northern Iowa Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Imperial Arena in Nassau, Bahamas TV: ESPN

North Carolina Stats Insights

The Tar Heels made 43.4% of their shots from the field last season, which was 1.5 percentage points lower than the Panthers allowed to their opponents (44.9%).

North Carolina had an 11-1 straight-up record in games it shot better than 44.9% from the field.

The Tar Heels were the seventh-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Panthers finished 298th.

Last year, the Tar Heels averaged 76.2 points per game, 6.3 more points than the 69.9 the Panthers allowed.

North Carolina had a 17-5 record last season when scoring more than 69.9 points.

North Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

North Carolina averaged 78.3 points per game at home last season. In away games, it averaged 70.2 points per contest.

In home games, the Tar Heels gave up 3.4 fewer points per game (67.7) than when playing on the road (71.1).

In terms of three-pointers, North Carolina performed better when playing at home last season, sinking 7.5 treys per game with a 32.0% three-point percentage, compared to 6.4 threes per game and a 29.3% three-point percentage in road games.

North Carolina Upcoming Schedule