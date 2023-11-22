The No. 14 North Carolina Tar Heels (3-0) will try to build on a three-game winning streak when visiting the Northern Iowa Panthers (1-2) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Imperial Arena. This game is at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN.

North Carolina vs. Northern Iowa Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Imperial Arena in Nassau, Bahamas TV: ESPN

North Carolina Stats Insights

Last season, the Tar Heels had a 43.4% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.5% lower than the 44.9% of shots the Panthers' opponents hit.

North Carolina went 11-1 when it shot better than 44.9% from the field.

The Panthers ranked 298th in rebounding in college basketball. The Tar Heels finished seventh.

Last year, the 76.2 points per game the Tar Heels put up were 6.3 more points than the Panthers gave up (69.9).

When North Carolina scored more than 69.9 points last season, it went 17-5.

North Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

North Carolina averaged 78.3 points per game in home games last season, compared to 70.2 points per game in road games, a difference of 8.1 points per contest.

The Tar Heels allowed 67.7 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 3.4 fewer points than they allowed away from home (71.1).

North Carolina sunk 7.5 treys per game with a 32% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was 1.1 more threes and 2.7% points better than it averaged on the road (6.4 threes per game, 29.3% three-point percentage).

North Carolina Upcoming Schedule