The No. 14 North Carolina Tar Heels (3-0) will try to extend a three-game winning streak when visiting the Northern Iowa Panthers (1-2) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Imperial Arena. It airs at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN.

North Carolina vs. Northern Iowa Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

North Carolina Stats Insights

Last season, the Tar Heels had a 43.4% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.5% lower than the 44.9% of shots the Panthers' opponents knocked down.

North Carolina went 11-1 when it shot higher than 44.9% from the field.

The Tar Heels were the seventh-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Panthers finished 298th.

Last year, the 76.2 points per game the Tar Heels scored were 6.3 more points than the Panthers gave up (69.9).

When North Carolina totaled more than 69.9 points last season, it went 17-5.

North Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In home games last season, North Carolina posted 8.1 more points per game (78.3) than it did in road games (70.2).

In 2022-23, the Tar Heels ceded 67.7 points per game in home games. In away games, they allowed 71.1.

In terms of three-point shooting, North Carolina fared better in home games last season, averaging 7.5 treys per game with a 32% three-point percentage, compared to 6.4 threes per game and a 29.3% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

