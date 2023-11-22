The No. 14 North Carolina Tar Heels (3-0) will attempt to continue a three-game winning streak when visiting the Northern Iowa Panthers (1-2) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Imperial Arena. It airs at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

North Carolina vs. Northern Iowa Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Imperial Arena in Nassau, Bahamas

Imperial Arena in Nassau, Bahamas TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

North Carolina Stats Insights

The Tar Heels made 43.4% of their shots from the field last season, which was 1.5 percentage points lower than the Panthers allowed to their opponents (44.9%).

North Carolina had an 11-1 straight-up record in games it shot better than 44.9% from the field.

The Panthers ranked 298th in rebounding in college basketball. The Tar Heels finished seventh.

Last year, the 76.2 points per game the Tar Heels averaged were 6.3 more points than the Panthers allowed (69.9).

North Carolina had a 17-5 record last season when putting up more than 69.9 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

North Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

North Carolina put up 78.3 points per game in home games last season, compared to 70.2 points per game on the road, a difference of 8.1 points per contest.

The Tar Heels gave up 67.7 points per game at home last season, compared to 71.1 on the road.

When it comes to three-point shooting, North Carolina performed better in home games last season, averaging 7.5 three-pointers per game with a 32.0% three-point percentage, compared to 6.4 threes per game and a 29.3% three-point percentage away from home.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

North Carolina Upcoming Schedule