Wednesday's game between the Western Carolina Catamounts (2-3) and North Carolina Central Eagles (2-2) going head-to-head at McDougald-McLendon Arena has a projected final score of 68-62 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Catamounts, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will begin at 1:00 PM ET on November 22.

The Eagles enter this game on the heels of an 83-50 victory against JWU Charlotte on Sunday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

North Carolina Central vs. Western Carolina Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: McDougald-McLendon Arena in Durham, North Carolina

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

North Carolina Central vs. Western Carolina Score Prediction

Prediction: Western Carolina 68, North Carolina Central 62

Other MEAC Predictions

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

North Carolina Central Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Eagles were outscored by 1.8 points per game last season, with a -56 scoring differential overall. They put up 66.7 points per game (144th in college basketball), and allowed 68.5 per outing (282nd in college basketball).

With 66.6 points per game in MEAC contests, North Carolina Central tallied 0.1 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its overall average (66.7 PPG).

The Eagles scored 71.6 points per game in home games last season, compared to 63.3 points per game away from home, a difference of 8.3 points per contest.

North Carolina Central ceded 62 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 13 fewer points than it allowed when playing on the road (75).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.