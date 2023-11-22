The Merrimack Warriors (1-1) will play the North Carolina A&T Aggies (0-1) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Pete Hanna Center. The game is scheduled to start at 5:30 PM ET and air on ESPN+.

N.C. A&T vs. Merrimack Game Information

N.C. A&T Top Players (2022-23)

  • Kam Woods: 17.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Demetric Horton: 10.8 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Marcus Watson: 14.1 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Duncan Powell: 7.9 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Austin Johnson: 5.3 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.1 BLK

Merrimack Top Players (2022-23)

  • Jordan Minor: 17.4 PTS, 9.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 2.6 BLK
  • Ziggy Reid: 14.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Javon Bennett: 9.6 PTS, 1.9 REB, 3.4 AST, 2.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Jordan Derkack: 7.4 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.8 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Devon Savage: 6.5 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

N.C. A&T vs. Merrimack Stat Comparison (2022-23)

N.C. A&T Rank N.C. A&T AVG Merrimack AVG Merrimack Rank
195th 70.8 Points Scored 62.6 351st
284th 73.8 Points Allowed 62.3 16th
178th 31.8 Rebounds 26.2 362nd
215th 8.1 Off. Rebounds 5.7 349th
74th 8.3 3pt Made 7.4 182nd
289th 11.7 Assists 12.6 211th
152nd 11.6 Turnovers 13.2 304th

