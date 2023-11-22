The Merrimack Warriors (1-1) will play the North Carolina A&T Aggies (0-1) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Pete Hanna Center. The game is scheduled to start at 5:30 PM ET and air on ESPN+.

N.C. A&T vs. Merrimack Game Information

N.C. A&T Top Players (2022-23)

Kam Woods: 17.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

17.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK Demetric Horton: 10.8 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.8 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Marcus Watson: 14.1 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

14.1 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK Duncan Powell: 7.9 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK

7.9 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK Austin Johnson: 5.3 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.1 BLK

Merrimack Top Players (2022-23)

Jordan Minor: 17.4 PTS, 9.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 2.6 BLK

17.4 PTS, 9.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 2.6 BLK Ziggy Reid: 14.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK

14.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK Javon Bennett: 9.6 PTS, 1.9 REB, 3.4 AST, 2.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.6 PTS, 1.9 REB, 3.4 AST, 2.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Jordan Derkack: 7.4 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.8 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

7.4 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.8 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Devon Savage: 6.5 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

N.C. A&T vs. Merrimack Stat Comparison (2022-23)

N.C. A&T Rank N.C. A&T AVG Merrimack AVG Merrimack Rank 195th 70.8 Points Scored 62.6 351st 284th 73.8 Points Allowed 62.3 16th 178th 31.8 Rebounds 26.2 362nd 215th 8.1 Off. Rebounds 5.7 349th 74th 8.3 3pt Made 7.4 182nd 289th 11.7 Assists 12.6 211th 152nd 11.6 Turnovers 13.2 304th

