The North Carolina A&T Aggies (0-3) will be trying to end a three-game losing skid when hosting the Merrimack Warriors (2-2) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Pete Hanna Center. It airs at 5:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Merrimack vs. N.C. A&T matchup.

N.C. A&T vs. Merrimack Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET Where: Pete Hanna Center in Birmingham, Alabama

Pete Hanna Center in Birmingham, Alabama How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

N.C. A&T vs. Merrimack Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

N.C. A&T vs. Merrimack Betting Trends (2022-23)

N.C. A&T won 10 games against the spread last year, while failing to cover 12 times.

When playing as at least 5.5-point underdogs last year, the Aggies had an ATS record of 4-8.

Merrimack put together a 14-14-0 ATS record last year.

A total of nine Warriors games last season went over the point total.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.