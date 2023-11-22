The Carolina Hurricanes, with Martin Necas, take the ice Wednesday versus the Edmonton Oilers at PNC Arena, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Necas are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Martin Necas vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: -133)

0.5 points (Over odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)

Necas Season Stats Insights

In 17 games this season, Necas has a plus-minus of -10, while averaging 18:09 on the ice per game.

In four of 17 games this season, Necas has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Necas has recorded a point in a game nine times this season over 17 games played, with multiple points in two games.

Necas has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in seven of 17 games played.

Necas' implied probability to go over his point total is 57.1% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 40.8% of Necas going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Necas Stats vs. the Oilers

On the defensive side, the Oilers are giving up 66 total goals (3.9 per game) which ranks 27th in the NHL.

The team has the league's 28th-ranked goal differential (-16).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Edmonton 17 Games 2 12 Points 4 5 Goals 1 7 Assists 3

