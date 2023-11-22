Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Sebastian Aho, Leon Draisaitl and others in the Carolina Hurricanes-Edmonton Oilers matchup at PNC Arena on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.

Hurricanes vs. Oilers Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO

ESPN+ and BSSO Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Hurricanes vs. Oilers Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Carolina Hurricanes

Sebastian Aho Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145)

0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)

One of Carolina's top contributing offensive players this season is Aho, who has 15 points (five goals, 10 assists) and plays an average of 16:42 per game.

Aho Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Penguins Nov. 18 1 1 2 5 vs. Flyers Nov. 15 0 0 0 0 at Lightning Nov. 11 1 1 2 2 at Panthers Nov. 10 1 0 1 2 vs. Sabres Nov. 7 0 2 2 2

Jesperi Kotkaniemi Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -149)

0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +220, Under Odds: -303)

Jesperi Kotkaniemi is another of Carolina's top contributors through 17 games, with six goals and seven assists.

Kotkaniemi Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Penguins Nov. 18 0 0 0 1 vs. Flyers Nov. 15 0 0 0 3 at Lightning Nov. 11 0 0 0 2 at Panthers Nov. 10 1 0 1 1 vs. Sabres Nov. 7 0 0 0 1

Seth Jarvis Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -238)

Seth Jarvis has 13 total points for Carolina, with seven goals and six assists.

Jarvis Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Penguins Nov. 18 2 1 3 3 vs. Flyers Nov. 15 0 0 0 3 at Lightning Nov. 11 0 0 0 2 at Panthers Nov. 10 0 0 0 1 vs. Sabres Nov. 7 0 0 0 0

NHL Props Today: Edmonton Oilers

Leon Draisaitl Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -222)

1.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -222) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -111)

Draisaitl is one of the top offensive options for Edmonton with 22 points (1.3 per game), with six goals and 16 assists in 17 games (playing 22:07 per game).

Draisaitl Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Panthers Nov. 20 0 1 1 3 at Lightning Nov. 18 0 0 0 1 vs. Kraken Nov. 15 0 2 2 5 vs. Islanders Nov. 13 1 3 4 2 at Kraken Nov. 11 0 0 0 4

Evan Bouchard Props

Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)

Evan Bouchard has helped lead the offense for Edmonton this season with four goals and 13 assists.

Bouchard Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Panthers Nov. 20 0 1 1 2 at Lightning Nov. 18 1 0 1 6 vs. Kraken Nov. 15 0 3 3 1 vs. Islanders Nov. 13 0 0 0 2 at Kraken Nov. 11 0 1 1 2

