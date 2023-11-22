Coming off a victory last time out, the Carolina Hurricanes will host the Edmonton Oilers (who lost their most recent game) on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.

Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO

Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

Hurricanes vs Oilers Additional Info

Hurricanes Stats & Trends

The Hurricanes have given up 54 total goals (3.2 per game), ranking 15th in league action in goals against.

The Hurricanes' 55 total goals (3.2 per game) make them the 17th-ranked scoring team in the league.

In their last 10 matchups, the Hurricanes have gone 7-3-0 to earn 85.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive side, the Hurricanes have given up 20 goals (2.0 per game) over those 10 outings.

They have averaged 2.8 goals per game (28 total) during that stretch.

Hurricanes Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Sebastian Aho 14 5 10 15 9 4 51.8% Jesperi Kotkaniemi 17 6 7 13 12 6 48.1% Seth Jarvis 17 7 6 13 5 9 52.4% Teuvo Teravainen 17 9 3 12 3 5 49.4% Brady Skjei 17 2 10 12 4 6 -

Oilers Stats & Trends

The Oilers have conceded 66 total goals this season (3.9 per game), 27th in the NHL.

With 50 goals (2.9 per game), the Oilers have the NHL's 27th-ranked offense.

In the past 10 contests, the Oilers have claimed 70.0% of the possible points with a 4-6-0 record.

Defensively, the Oilers have allowed 34 goals (3.4 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.3 goals per game (33 total) during that time.

