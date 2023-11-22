The Hofstra Pride (3-2) will meet the High Point Panthers (3-2) at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. This matchup is available on FloHoops.

High Point vs. Hofstra Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22

Wednesday, November 22 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: FloHoops

High Point Players to Watch

Tyler Thomas: 22 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK

22 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK Darlinstone Dubar: 19.6 PTS, 4 REB, 2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK

19.6 PTS, 4 REB, 2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK Jaquan Carlos: 10 PTS, 4.8 REB, 5.6 AST, 2.6 STL, 0 BLK

10 PTS, 4.8 REB, 5.6 AST, 2.6 STL, 0 BLK Jacco Fritz: 5.4 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK

5.4 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK Bryce Washington: 7.2 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

Hofstra Players to Watch

High Point vs. Hofstra Stat Comparison

Hofstra Rank Hofstra AVG High Point AVG High Point Rank 56th 83 Points Scored 86.2 37th 132nd 67.4 Points Allowed 72.8 227th 236th 32.4 Rebounds 41.6 20th 291st 7.6 Off. Rebounds 12 41st 5th 11.6 3pt Made 10.6 18th 34th 18.2 Assists 12.6 224th 162nd 11.8 Turnovers 12.4 204th

