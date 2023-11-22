The High Point Panthers (3-2) take on the Hofstra Pride (3-2) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Hertz Arena. It begins at 7:30 PM ET on FloHoops.

High Point vs. Hofstra Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida

Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida TV: FloHoops

High Point Stats Insights

The Panthers' 47.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.5 percentage points higher than the Pride have given up to their opponents (39.9%).

This season, High Point has a 3-2 record in games the team collectively shoots over 39.9% from the field.

The Panthers are the 20th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Pride sit at 291st.

The Panthers' 86.2 points per game are 18.8 more points than the 67.4 the Pride give up.

High Point has put together a 3-2 record in games it scores more than 67.4 points.

High Point Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, High Point scored 79.9 points per game last season, 10.7 more than it averaged on the road (69.2).

The Panthers conceded fewer points at home (73.5 per game) than away (83.0) last season.

High Point drained fewer 3-pointers at home (7.5 per game) than on the road (8.1) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (32.5%) than on the road (34.1%).

