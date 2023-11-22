How to Watch High Point vs. Hofstra on TV or Live Stream - November 22
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 2:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The High Point Panthers (3-2) take on the Hofstra Pride (3-2) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Hertz Arena. It begins at 7:30 PM ET on FloHoops.
High Point vs. Hofstra Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida
- TV: FloHoops
How to Watch Other Big South Games
High Point Stats Insights
- The Panthers' 47.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.5 percentage points higher than the Pride have given up to their opponents (39.9%).
- This season, High Point has a 3-2 record in games the team collectively shoots over 39.9% from the field.
- The Panthers are the 20th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Pride sit at 291st.
- The Panthers' 86.2 points per game are 18.8 more points than the 67.4 the Pride give up.
- High Point has put together a 3-2 record in games it scores more than 67.4 points.
High Point Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, High Point scored 79.9 points per game last season, 10.7 more than it averaged on the road (69.2).
- The Panthers conceded fewer points at home (73.5 per game) than away (83.0) last season.
- High Point drained fewer 3-pointers at home (7.5 per game) than on the road (8.1) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (32.5%) than on the road (34.1%).
High Point Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/14/2023
|@ Queens
|L 74-72
|Curry Arena
|11/20/2023
|Iona
|W 82-68
|Hertz Arena
|11/21/2023
|Illinois State
|W 74-72
|Hertz Arena
|11/22/2023
|Hofstra
|-
|Hertz Arena
|11/26/2023
|Mount Olive
|-
|Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena
|11/29/2023
|Morgan State
|-
|Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena
