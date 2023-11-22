North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Forsyth County Today - November 22
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 1:33 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're searching for how to watch high school basketball in Forsyth County, North Carolina today, we've got you covered here.
Forsyth County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lexington Senior High School at Reynolds High School - Winston-Salem
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on November 22
- Location: Kernersville, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Parkland High School at Walkertown High School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET on November 22
- Location: Kernersville, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mallard Creek High School at Forsyth Country Day School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on November 22
- Location: Kernersville, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bartlett-Yancey High School at Glenn High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 22
- Location: Kernersville, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
