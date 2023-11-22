The Citadel Bulldogs (3-3) will look to continue a three-game win streak when they hit the road to take on the Campbell Fighting Camels (1-4) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center as only 1.5-point underdogs. The matchup airs at 5:00 PM ET on FloHoops. The matchup has an over/under of 128.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Campbell vs. Citadel Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: FloHoops

FloHoops Where: Buies Creek, North Carolina

Buies Creek, North Carolina Venue: John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Campbell -1.5 128.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Campbell Betting Records & Stats

Campbell and its opponents have combined to score more than 128.5 points two times this season (over five games).

The average total in Campbell's contests this year is 125.6, 2.9 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Fighting Camels are 2-3-0 against the spread this season.

This season, Campbell has been favored three times and won one of those games.

The Fighting Camels are 1-2 this season when entering a game favored by -135 or more on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from Campbell, based on the moneyline, is 57.4%.

Campbell vs. Citadel Over/Under Stats

Games Over 128.5 % of Games Over 128.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Campbell 2 40% 59.2 125.9 66.4 132.9 130.5 Citadel 3 75% 66.7 125.9 66.5 132.9 138.5

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Campbell Insights & Trends

The Fighting Camels record 7.3 fewer points per game (59.2) than the Bulldogs allow (66.5).

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Campbell vs. Citadel Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Campbell 2-3-0 1-2 2-3-0 Citadel 3-1-0 2-1 1-3-0

Campbell vs. Citadel Home/Away Splits

Campbell Citadel 1-2 Home Record 1-1 0-2 Away Record 0-2 1-2-0 Home ATS Record 1-0-0 1-1-0 Away ATS Record 1-1-0 63.0 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 74.0 53.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 61.5 1-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 1-0-0 1-1-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 0-2-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.