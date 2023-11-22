The Citadel Bulldogs (3-3) will look to build on a three-game winning run when hitting the road against the Campbell Fighting Camels (1-4) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center. It airs at 5:00 PM ET on FloHoops.

Campbell vs. Citadel Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
  • Where: John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center in Buies Creek, North Carolina
  • TV: FloHoops

Campbell Stats Insights

  • This season, the Fighting Camels have a 43.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.7% lower than the 45.2% of shots the Bulldogs' opponents have hit.
  • Campbell has a 1-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45.2% from the field.
  • The Fighting Camels are the 331st ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bulldogs rank 188th.
  • The 59.2 points per game the Fighting Camels average are 7.3 fewer points than the Bulldogs allow (66.5).

Campbell Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home last year, Campbell scored 1.3 more points per game (69.4) than it did in road games (68.1).
  • The Fighting Camels surrendered 66.2 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 4.7 fewer points than they allowed on the road (70.9).
  • In home games, Campbell averaged 0.9 more treys per game (7.2) than when playing on the road (6.3). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (35.1%) compared to away from home (30.3%).

Campbell Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/15/2023 @ Virginia Tech L 60-44 Cassell Coliseum
11/20/2023 North Carolina Central L 78-75 John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center
11/21/2023 Idaho State L 69-55 John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center
11/22/2023 Citadel - John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center
11/29/2023 @ Jacksonville - Swisher Gymnasium
12/2/2023 Southern Virginia - John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center

