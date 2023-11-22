How to Watch Campbell vs. Citadel on TV or Live Stream - November 22
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 11:17 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Citadel Bulldogs (3-3) will look to build on a three-game winning run when hitting the road against the Campbell Fighting Camels (1-4) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center. It airs at 5:00 PM ET on FloHoops.
Campbell vs. Citadel Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center in Buies Creek, North Carolina
- TV: FloHoops
Campbell Stats Insights
- This season, the Fighting Camels have a 43.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.7% lower than the 45.2% of shots the Bulldogs' opponents have hit.
- Campbell has a 1-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45.2% from the field.
- The Fighting Camels are the 331st ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bulldogs rank 188th.
- The 59.2 points per game the Fighting Camels average are 7.3 fewer points than the Bulldogs allow (66.5).
Campbell Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home last year, Campbell scored 1.3 more points per game (69.4) than it did in road games (68.1).
- The Fighting Camels surrendered 66.2 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 4.7 fewer points than they allowed on the road (70.9).
- In home games, Campbell averaged 0.9 more treys per game (7.2) than when playing on the road (6.3). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (35.1%) compared to away from home (30.3%).
Campbell Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/15/2023
|@ Virginia Tech
|L 60-44
|Cassell Coliseum
|11/20/2023
|North Carolina Central
|L 78-75
|John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center
|11/21/2023
|Idaho State
|L 69-55
|John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center
|11/22/2023
|Citadel
|-
|John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center
|11/29/2023
|@ Jacksonville
|-
|Swisher Gymnasium
|12/2/2023
|Southern Virginia
|-
|John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center
