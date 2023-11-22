Wednesday's game at Suncoast Credit Union Arena has the Appalachian State Mountaineers (2-2) matching up with the Murray State Racers (2-2) at 12:00 PM ET on November 22. Our computer prediction projects a 84-74 victory for Appalachian State.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Appalachian State vs. Murray State Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Cypress Lake, Florida

Cypress Lake, Florida Venue: Suncoast Credit Union Arena

Appalachian State vs. Murray State Score Prediction

Prediction: Appalachian State 84, Murray State 74

Spread & Total Prediction for Appalachian State vs. Murray State

Computer Predicted Spread: Appalachian State (-9.9)

Appalachian State (-9.9) Computer Predicted Total: 157.3

Appalachian State Performance Insights

Appalachian State ranked 205th in the country last year with 70.3 points per game. At the other end, it ranked 37th with 64.6 points allowed per contest.

With 32.6 boards per game, the Mountaineers ranked 117th in college basketball. They ceded 32.4 rebounds per contest, which ranked 270th in college basketball.

Last season Appalachian State ranked 179th in college basketball in assists, averaging 13 per game.

The Mountaineers committed 10.3 turnovers per game (36th-ranked in college basketball). They forced 11.8 turnovers per contest (183rd-ranked).

The Mountaineers ranked 149th in the nation with 7.6 treys per game last year. Meanwhile, they ranked 215th with a 33.5% shooting percentage from beyond the arc.

Appalachian State allowed 7.3 threes per game (196th-ranked in college basketball) last season, while allowing a 32.2% three-point percentage (82nd-ranked).

Of the shots attempted by Appalachian State last season, 60.9% of them were two-pointers (70.3% of the team's made baskets) and 39.1% were from beyond the arc (29.7%).

