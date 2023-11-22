How to Watch Appalachian State vs. Murray State on TV or Live Stream - November 22
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 6:28 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Appalachian State Mountaineers (2-2) face the Murray State Racers (2-2) at 12:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 on ESPN+.
Appalachian State vs. Murray State Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Appalachian State Stats Insights
- The Mountaineers shot 44.2% from the field last season, 0.6 percentage points lower than the 44.8% the Racers allowed to opponents.
- In games Appalachian State shot higher than 44.8% from the field, it went 9-3 overall.
- The Mountaineers were the 117th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Racers finished 220th.
- Last year, the Mountaineers averaged just 1.7 fewer points per game (70.3) than the Racers allowed (72).
- Appalachian State went 8-1 last season when scoring more than 72 points.
Appalachian State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Appalachian State scored 74.9 points per game at home last year. When playing on the road, it averaged 66.5 points per contest.
- Defensively the Mountaineers were better at home last year, surrendering 62.2 points per game, compared to 67.7 away from home.
- When it comes to total threes made, Appalachian State fared better when playing at home last year, making 7.8 per game, compared to 7.6 on the road. Meanwhile, it posted a 32.7% three-point percentage in home games and a 35.1% clip away from home.
Appalachian State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/11/2023
|@ Northern Illinois
|L 91-78
|NIU Convocation Center
|11/14/2023
|@ Oregon State
|L 81-71
|Gill Coliseum
|11/21/2023
|UNC Wilmington
|W 86-56
|Suncoast Credit Union Arena
|11/22/2023
|Murray State
|-
|Suncoast Credit Union Arena
|11/26/2023
|Austin Peay
|-
|George M. Holmes Convocation Center
|11/29/2023
|East Tennessee State
|-
|George M. Holmes Convocation Center
