The Appalachian State Mountaineers (2-2) face the Murray State Racers (2-2) at 12:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 on ESPN+.

Appalachian State vs. Murray State Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Where: Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Appalachian State Stats Insights

The Mountaineers shot 44.2% from the field last season, 0.6 percentage points lower than the 44.8% the Racers allowed to opponents.

In games Appalachian State shot higher than 44.8% from the field, it went 9-3 overall.

The Mountaineers were the 117th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Racers finished 220th.

Last year, the Mountaineers averaged just 1.7 fewer points per game (70.3) than the Racers allowed (72).

Appalachian State went 8-1 last season when scoring more than 72 points.

Appalachian State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Appalachian State scored 74.9 points per game at home last year. When playing on the road, it averaged 66.5 points per contest.

Defensively the Mountaineers were better at home last year, surrendering 62.2 points per game, compared to 67.7 away from home.

When it comes to total threes made, Appalachian State fared better when playing at home last year, making 7.8 per game, compared to 7.6 on the road. Meanwhile, it posted a 32.7% three-point percentage in home games and a 35.1% clip away from home.

Appalachian State Upcoming Schedule