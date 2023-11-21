If you're searching for how to stream high school basketball in Union County, North Carolina today, we've got the information here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Union County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Sun Valley High School at Parkwood High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 21

7:30 PM ET on November 21 Location: Monroe, NC

Monroe, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Union Academy Charter School at Porter Ridge High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 21

7:30 PM ET on November 21 Location: Indian Trail, NC

Indian Trail, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Piedmont High School