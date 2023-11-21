Tuesday's game features the UNC Wilmington Seahawks (4-0) and the Appalachian State Mountaineers (1-2) facing off at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 86-72 victory for heavily favored UNC Wilmington according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 12:00 PM ET on November 21.

There is no line set for the game.

UNC Wilmington vs. Appalachian State Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Time: 12:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Cypress Lake, Florida

Venue: Suncoast Credit Union Arena

UNC Wilmington vs. Appalachian State Score Prediction

Prediction: UNC Wilmington 86, Appalachian State 72

Spread & Total Prediction for UNC Wilmington vs. Appalachian State

Computer Predicted Spread: UNC Wilmington (-14.2)

UNC Wilmington (-14.2) Computer Predicted Total: 158.5

UNC Wilmington Performance Insights

UNC Wilmington was 249th in college basketball last year with 68.9 points per game. At the other end of the court, it ranked 35th with 64.3 points allowed per game.

The Seahawks averaged 30.3 rebounds per game (264th-ranked in college basketball) last season, while allowing 29.4 rebounds per contest (71st-ranked).

UNC Wilmington didn't produce many assists last season, ranking 21st-worst in the country with 10.7 assists per game.

The Seahawks averaged 11.3 turnovers per game (122nd-ranked in college basketball) this season, while forcing 13.1 turnovers per contest (90th-ranked).

The Seahawks ranked 310th in the country with 6.1 threes per game last year. Meanwhile, they ranked 215th with a 33.5% shooting percentage from beyond the arc.

UNC Wilmington gave up 5.9 treys per game last season (28th-ranked in college basketball), and it allowed a 30.4% three-point percentage (22nd-best).

In terms of shot breakdown, UNC Wilmington took 65.9% two-pointers (accounting for 74.3% of the team's baskets) and 34.1% threes (25.7%).

