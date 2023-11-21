How to Watch UNC Wilmington vs. Appalachian State on TV or Live Stream - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 6:31 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The UNC Wilmington Seahawks (4-0) will look to continue a four-game winning run when visiting the Appalachian State Mountaineers (1-2) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. It airs at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
UNC Wilmington vs. Appalachian State Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
UNC Wilmington Stats Insights
- The Seahawks shot 44.4% from the field last season, 4.1 percentage points higher than the 40.3% the Mountaineers allowed to opponents.
- UNC Wilmington went 16-2 when it shot higher than 40.3% from the field.
- The Seahawks were the 264th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Mountaineers ranked 117th.
- Last year, the Seahawks put up only 4.3 more points per game (68.9) than the Mountaineers allowed (64.6).
- When UNC Wilmington scored more than 64.6 points last season, it went 17-3.
UNC Wilmington Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively UNC Wilmington played better at home last year, scoring 75.5 points per game, compared to 63.2 per game when playing on the road.
- The Seahawks ceded 61.0 points per game last season in home games, which was 7.4 fewer points than they allowed in away games (68.4).
- When it comes to three-pointers, UNC Wilmington fared better at home last season, making 7.3 threes per game with a 36.7% three-point percentage, compared to 5.3 threes per game and a 30.6% three-point percentage when playing on the road.
UNC Wilmington Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/11/2023
|@ UNC Asheville
|W 83-66
|Kimmel Arena
|11/14/2023
|Columbia International
|W 116-80
|Raiford G. Trask Coliseum
|11/20/2023
|Murray State
|W 83-81
|Suncoast Credit Union Arena
|11/21/2023
|Appalachian State
|-
|Suncoast Credit Union Arena
|11/25/2023
|@ FGCU
|-
|Alico Arena
|11/30/2023
|@ East Carolina
|-
|Minges Coliseum
