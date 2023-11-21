North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Randolph County Today - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 7:44 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the schedule in Randolph County, North Carolina. To learn how to stream the games, we have you covered below.
Randolph County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Wheatmore High School at North Davidson High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 21
- Location: Lexington, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Asheboro High School at Providence Grove High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 21
- Location: Climax, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
