The UNC Asheville Bulldogs (1-2) play the Queens (NC) Royals (2-2) at 2:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023.

Queens (NC) Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Kimmel Arena in Asheville, North Carolina

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Queens (NC) vs. UNC Asheville 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Royals' 59 points per game last year were just 3.7 fewer points than the 62.7 the Bulldogs gave up.

Queens (NC) went 5-1 last season when giving up fewer than 57.4 points.

Last year, the Bulldogs recorded 11.2 fewer points per game (57.4) than the Royals allowed (68.6).

UNC Asheville had a 2-1 record last season when putting up more than 68.6 points.

Last season, the Bulldogs had a 33.9% shooting percentage from the field, which was 19% lower than the 52.9% of shots the Royals' opponents hit.

The Royals' 35.8% shooting percentage from the field last season was 14.2 percentage points lower than the Bulldogs given up to their opponents (50%).

