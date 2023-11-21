The Citadel Bulldogs (2-3) play the North Carolina Central Eagles (3-3) as only 1.5-point favorites on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The point total in the matchup is set at 134.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

North Carolina Central vs. Citadel Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Buies Creek, North Carolina

Buies Creek, North Carolina Venue: John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Citadel -1.5 134.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Eagles Betting Records & Stats

North Carolina Central has played three games this season that ended with a combined score higher than 134.5 points.

North Carolina Central's contests this season have a 148.2-point average over/under, 13.7 more points than this game's total.

North Carolina Central has a 3-1-0 record against the spread this season.

North Carolina Central has been victorious in one of the three contests it has been chosen as an underdog in this season.

The Eagles have a record of 1-3 in games where sportsbooks have them as underdogs of at least +105 on the moneyline.

North Carolina Central has an implied victory probability of 48.8% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

North Carolina Central vs. Citadel Over/Under Stats

Games Over 134.5 % of Games Over 134.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Citadel 2 66.7% 66.6 145.6 67.6 136.8 139.8 North Carolina Central 3 75% 79 145.6 69.2 136.8 138

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional North Carolina Central Insights & Trends

The Eagles score an average of 79 points per game, 11.4 more points than the 67.6 the Bulldogs give up to opponents.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

North Carolina Central vs. Citadel Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Citadel 2-1-0 0-0 1-2-0 North Carolina Central 3-1-0 3-1 3-1-0

North Carolina Central vs. Citadel Home/Away Splits

Citadel North Carolina Central 1-1 Home Record 2-0 0-2 Away Record 1-3 1-0-0 Home ATS Record 0-0-0 1-1-0 Away ATS Record 3-1-0 74 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 110 61.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 63.5 1-0-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 0-0-0 0-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 3-1-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.