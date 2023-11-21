The Citadel Bulldogs (0-1) meet the North Carolina Central Eagles (1-1) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center. The game will begin at 4:00 PM ET and be available via ESPN+.

North Carolina Central vs. Citadel Game Information

North Carolina Central Top Players (2022-23)

Justin Wright: 16.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

16.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Eric Boone: 7.5 PTS, 4.7 REB, 5.2 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.4 BLK

7.5 PTS, 4.7 REB, 5.2 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.4 BLK Brendan Medley-Bacon: 12 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.9 BLK

12 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.9 BLK Kris Monroe: 10.1 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.1 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Marque Maultsby: 7.2 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

Citadel Top Players (2022-23)

Stephen Clark: 16.3 PTS, 6.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.8 BLK

16.3 PTS, 6.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.8 BLK Austin Ash: 15.2 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK

15.2 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK Elijah Morgan: 7.6 PTS, 3 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0 BLK

7.6 PTS, 3 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0 BLK Madison Durr: 7.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0 BLK

7.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0 BLK David Maynard: 5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0 BLK

North Carolina Central vs. Citadel Stat Comparison (2022-23)

North Carolina Central Rank North Carolina Central AVG Citadel AVG Citadel Rank 82nd 75.6 Points Scored 67.4 289th 55th 65.9 Points Allowed 74.2 293rd 134th 32.4 Rebounds 28.9 319th 109th 9.2 Off. Rebounds 6.2 334th 182nd 7.4 3pt Made 7.1 210th 70th 14.6 Assists 11.4 307th 348th 14.8 Turnovers 11.8 175th

